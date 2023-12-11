CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy rain and high winds can make for a messy day if you’re not prepared.

We definitely had quite the past day when it comes to bad weather. The difference between a cozy day in and getting stuck in a flood all comes down to how you prepare.

Western Massachusetts had over one and a half inches of rain in the past 24 hours. The last time we saw this much rain was in late September. This caused flood watches to go up across all of Massachusetts last night and this morning. The national weather outlines key things to do during heavy rain:

Never drive through flooded roadways

Avoid low ling areas as they tend to flood first

Abandon your car if you do get caught in flood waters

Over half of flood-related deaths occur when someone drives into flood water according to the Centers for Disease Control. Even walking during heavy rain can be dangerous, as it only takes six inches of fast moving flood water to knock over the average adult.