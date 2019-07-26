Being prepared for severe weather and tornadoes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer is the time of year we typically get severe weather here in New England.

The tornadoes that touched down on Cape Cod on Tuesday are a reminder of what happened here in western Massachusetts eight years ago.

“The video I saw of the roof being ripped off the hotel or something in the Cape, the houses and carnage that happened here on Abbot Street” said Rachel Diederich of Springfield.

“I certainly remember it, it went right through Wilbraham went right down the street where my daughter lived. It ripped out the trees in front of her house,” said Martin Manoogian of Springfield.

On June 1st, 2011 an EF 3 tornado carved a near 40 mile path of destruction through western Massachusetts.

This time of year it’s important to be prepared for severe weather because it could end up saving your life.

When a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch is issued you should pay close attention to the weather and be prepared to take action. When a tornado is spotted or indicated on radar a tornado warning is issued and you should then take immediate action.



Avoid windows, doors and outside walls, cover yourself with a blanket or mattress and the safest place to be is in the basement.

A weather radio or an app like the 22News Storm Team Weather App, can alert you when severe weather is approaching.

After a severe storm or tornado hits be sure to stay away from any fallen trees and power lines.