Belchertown Cleanup: Residents still waiting for power

BECLCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Cities and towns across western Massachusetts are still in the dark Friday morning as utility companies continue to work round the clock to restore power.

Damaging winds from Wednesday’s storm knocked out power for around 200-thousand Massachusetts households that evening.

Friday morning, 14-percent of customers in Belchertown are still without electricity. Other dark-spots include Huntington, Shelburne, Wendell and Alford. Statewide, more than 25,000 customers are still without power.

Timetables for restoration depends on the company doing the work. National Grid told 22News they don’t expect 100-percent restoration until some time on Saturday.

Eversource customers may also see some delays as municipalities are not allowed to work on any Eversource-owned utility poles.