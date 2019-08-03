Belchertown residents experience power outages and storm damage

1  of  2
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A strong storm caused downed trees and produced some hail in parts of Hampshire County on Saturday evening.

Earlier Saturday the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Hampden, Hampshire and Berkshires Counties.

Our 22News crew saw multiple trees down on main roads and some minor flooding. According to Eversource, most customers do have power right now.

However, according to the outage map, over 100 customers are currently without power. One Belchertown resident told 22News her damage may be in the thousands.

“The house started to shake; he started yelling back at me and it felt much like an earthquake,” said Christine Harper. “Then when we heard the big bangs and I knew we been hit.”

Christine said they lost power but it’s back now.

