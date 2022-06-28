CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we wrap up the month of June, we are still below average when it comes to the monthly rainfall.

Dry weather is expected to continue as we enter the last week of June. Taking a look at the most up-to-date drought monitor, most of southern New England is under dry which is the most minor stage when it comes to the drought monitor but as you head off to the east to Boston and the Cape that is where you can find a more moderate drought stage.

Looking at the month of June as a whole in western Massachusetts, Springfield so far has received around 1.3 inches of rain which is well below the average for June which is 3.9 inches.

Taking a closer look at western Massachusetts, most of the areas especially Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties are under the dry conditions on the drought monitor and as we head into July it looks like the drier weather continues.