Below average rainfall for the month of March

View from the SkyView22 drone looking across the Connecticut River towards downtown Springfield.

We've finally been getting some rain but we're still quite a bit below normal for the month.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a stretch of dry weather, we’ve finally been getting some much needed rainfall recently.

Most areas in western Massachusetts picked up anywhere from a half an inch to around an inch of rain over the weekend. However, for the month we’re still running well below average for rainfall.

According to Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee we’ve picked up 1.82 inches of rain this month and on average we get around 3.5 inches of rain. However, it’s not just the rain we haven’t been getting.

“So not are we only lacking rainfall we’re also lacking snowfall. So normally during the month of March, the lower Pioneer Valley averages about 8.9 inches of snow. So far this month, and it’s the end of the month, we’ve seen zero,” said 22News Meteorologist Kelly Reardon.

According the the U.S. Drought Monitor, northern Berkshire, most of Franklin and northern Hampshire Counties are listed in the abnormally dry category.

It does look like we have some more much needed rain headed our way.