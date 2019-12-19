What do do to prepare for below-zero wind chills

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents are waking up to one of the first truly bitter cold mornings of the season.

Wind Chill Advisories were issued Wednesday, and are expected to continue through the morning Thursday. Winds have been gusting at over 30 MPH, with temperatures feeling like they are below zero.

When temperatures get this low, going outside improperly dressed for prolonged periods of time can be dangerous, and can even lead to frostbite.

If you do have to be outside, wear multiple layers of clothing, and warm boots that provide protection to your feet. Keep all exposed skin covered, especially your ears, hands, and as much of your face as possible.

Bob Gillespie of Enfield, Connecticut has to work outside no matter what. He told 22News that he and his coworkers just have to do what it takes to make it through the cold.

“It’s a little bit crazy, but being in construction, we deal with it. I’ve been all over the place, from Pittsfield to Syracuse to Chicopee. It’s cold no matter where you go,” Gillespie said.

Some areas of western Massachusetts also picked up a dusting of snow Wednesday night, so that, in addition to ice, could make for slippery spots on the road as well Thursday morning.