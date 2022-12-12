CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow is always a welcome sight for ski resorts but Sunday’s snowfall was great timing as Berkshire East Mountain Resort is opening for the winter.

The first accumulating snow has fallen throughout western Massachusetts and while this may disrupt plans for some, it creates business for others. It has been cold enough at times throughout the last few weeks for the ski resort to make artificial snow but now that a few inches of flakes fell, Berkshire East Ski resort is pulling out all the stops as it prepares for the height of the season.

“This is great! We got groomers out now and as soon as the temperatures start dropping down again we’ll start making snow again, so we’re really trying to build up our base in preparation of the holiday coming up,” said Nathan Marr from Berkshire East.

The ski area in Charlemont is opening up about a week earlier than last year and the colder weather, plus the addition of 50 new snow guns, means full coverage of the mountain, which has the resort excited about the season approaching.

Berkshire East had four inches of fresh powder fall at the base Sunday and six inches at the summit but what may drive business for the ski resort is that snow fell across the region.

“When you look out your window and see snow you get in the mood for skiing and snowboarding, so that definitely helps for sure. You know we do make our own snow however if you don’t see it out your window you won’t be thinking about it,” said Marr.

Snowfall was down compared to the average in the hills of Charlemont last season but for it only being December 12th, ski lovers and the resort alike are hoping for more of the the snow that we saw on Sunday for the rest of the winter.

Berkshire East was open Sunday for the first time this year but this upcoming weekend will be what they are calling their grand opening.