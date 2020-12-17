Berkshires, Hilltowns could see up to 2 feet of snow

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – At least a foot of snow is expected to fall in much of Berkshire County before our latest major winter storm is all over, with some areas potentially seeing two feet.

Snow has been steadily piling up overnight, and snowy conditions are expected to continue through the morning hours.

State officials are urging drivers to avoid heading on the roads if they are able to avoid traveling. That will help DPW and MassDOT crews clear roadways. They are hard at work clearing-off main roads, as well as highways, but this may take a while, as plenty of cleanup is needed.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon says 12-18″ of snow is expected for most of the Pioneer Valley, as well as southern Berkshire County. Central and northern Berkshire County, as well as the Hilltowns of western Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County, could see substantially more, however, with up to two feet of snow possible before it is all over.

For the latest on the track of the storm, and when it pulls away, check out the latest 22News Storm Team Forecast.