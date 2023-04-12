CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures continue to climb each day across western Massachusetts and highs are expected to get into the 80s on Thursday and Friday.

The weather this week has made it feel more like June than April with highs in the 70s and even the 80s on the way for Thursday and Friday. One of the main reasons why it is so warm is because we have an area of strong high pressure that is moving off the shore of the Carolina’s and setting up over Bermuda.

This is called a Bermuda High which allows the jet stream to be pushed to the north and bring in southerly flow. With the jet stream pushed to the north which is called a ridge…this allows temperatures to get above average.

