Best firewood for heating your home with a stove

CHESTER, Mass (WWLP) — Temperatures are quickly dropping, especially at nighttime. If you heat your home with a wood stove, you want the most bang for your buck when it comes to the type of wood you burn.

The most efficient types of wood to burn are apple, ironwood, shagbark hickory, sugar maple, white ash, white oak, and yellow birch. The owners of Bannish Lumber in Chester told 22News what they recommend the most for burning.

“The denser the wood, the probably the more long-lasting–the more BTUs. Hard maple may be the best, a lot of– yeah beech is good. A lot of people think red oak but that takes so long to dry,” Matt Bannish, an owner of Bannish Lumber said.

You also have to make sure the wood you pick is seasoned, or dried out long enough. Most wood takes at least six to eight months to properly dry after it’s cut.

“And it depends on your stove too, some stoves need really dry wood…the newer stoves with a catalytic converter, they require really dry wood,” Aaron and Matt Bannish, the owners of Bannish Lumber said.

Wood that is wet or green should never be put into a stove. Wood that is dry enough for burning typically has darker ends with cracks or splits. You can tell moisture content by its weight — wood that is dry is much lighter and makes a loud clinking sound when you strike two pieces together.

Remember to buy local when purchasing firewood. Bringing firewood across state lines increases the chance for spreading invasive pests and disease, and in some cases is illegal.