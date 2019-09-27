Big E visitors take advantage of recent dry weather

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a little rain Thursday, the sun was back out in full force Friday, bringing a lot of people out to The Big E.

While you might be enjoying the sunshine we’ve been having lately, it is starting to get a little dry.

The latest U.S. drought monitor has Hampshire, Franklin and northern Berkshire counties in the abnormally dry category. So far this month, we’ve picked up 2.38 inches of rain and on average we have 3.29 inches of rain so we’re running almost an inch below average for the month of September.

But the dry weather has been great for The Big E with the exception of some rain on the first Saturday of the fair and little rain yesterday, the weather has been pretty good for fairgoers.

“Today’s great, a little warm but I rather it be warm than raining or cold,” said Jillian Neville.

Gianni Giuffrida added, “It’s a little hot but it’s not horrible a good day to come out with the family.”

With the nice weather, attendance is up at The Big E, in fact, last Saturday they broke a record with more than 176,000 visitors.