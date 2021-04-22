Big temperature drop after Wednesday’s storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After some nice spring weather recently, it felt like winter out there.

After temperatures made it up into the mid and upper 60s Wednesday, a line of severe thunderstorms moved through western Massachusetts knocking down trees across the area.

Then the temperatures dropped and there was even a light accumulation of snow in the hills and Berkshires, some of the snow fell in Rowe.

Strong gusty winds again on Thursday caused some more trees to fall including one that fell on a home in Chicopee. The wind chill also made it feel like it was only in the 20s and 30s at times.



There have also been a few snowflakes flying from time to time.