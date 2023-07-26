EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y has donated $25,000 to the newly created Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund to help local farmers impacted by flooding.

In addition, Big Y’s buyers of local produce are working with farmers to purchase replanted crops when available. Big Y has worked alongside area growers in order to bring fresh and local produce to their customers whenever possible during the growing season and they are currently working with over 100 local farmers, most of whom have been impacted by recent flooding.

Before and after of Fair Weather Farms in Rocky Hill, Connecticut – Courtesy of Big Y

Calabrese Farms in Southwick – Courtesy of Big Y

Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow – Courtesy of Big Y

Transportation and refrigerated trucks are provided by Big Y to help farmers get fruits and vegetables to Big Y stores. If you are a farmer looking to partner with Big Y, email Jeff

Vocatura, the produce sales manager at Jvocatura@bigy.com.

“Big Y has always had a strong connection with the farmers in our marketing area. Our teams listen to these farmers every day in order to keep a pulse on each crop as it is harvested and delivered to our markets. We know that our customers appreciate the freshness of this native produce each time they visit one or our stores. We are grateful to our farmers, our local produce teams and our customers for their daily assistance in keeping local agriculture a vibrant part of our community,” said Charles L. D’Amour, Big Y president and CEO.

The support of farmers in Connecticut will be finalized soon.