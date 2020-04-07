Biggest full moon of 2020 is tonight, but clouds may get in the way

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The biggest full moon of 2020 will happen Tuesday, but we may not see it behind the clouds.

Today, the moon will reach its closest position to Earth of the year, while at the same time being the April “Pink” Moon. If you are able to see it you, may notice it to be a bit bigger and brighter than normal.

The moon rises tonight at 6:59 p.m. and sets Wednesday morning at 6:58 a.m. Our main trouble will be that clouds will be increasing tonight. Your best chance of seeing this full moon will be soon after it rises, because later in the night the skies will turn cloudy as rain arrives.

Also happening today, we officially reach the 13 hours of daylight point as our days continue to get longer. It was only St. Patrick’s Day (March 17th) that we had 12 hours of daylight. The shortest day of the year is the beginning of winter when we had only 9 hours and 6 minutes of daylight on December 21st.

We won’t have to wait long to reach our next milestone. We hit 14 hours of daylight in a few short weeks on April 29th.

