Bitter cold shatters records

Weather News

by: NBC's Sarah Dallof

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  At least eight deaths are now being blamed on the record-breaking cold gripping much of the nation.

Record low temperatures were recorded in cities from Maine to Texas Wednesday, with more than 200 million people feeling the effects of the arctic blast.

The cold was made worse by snow and ice in some areas of the Midwest and Northeast, snarling traffic and halting flights.

Residents in Glen Arbor, Michigan were left to dig out after receiving 30 inches of snow in just 24 hours.

“They said a foot or more and it’s a foot or more. I’m just happy that I found my car,” one resident said. 

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2q10RYx

