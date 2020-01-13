Blame record warm temperatures for critters entering homes early this winter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperature swings may be tough on our bodies, but it can also attract some unwelcome critters into your home.

A temperature change from record warm back to cold can attract rodents into your home, but also, bugs. Temperatures this weekend hit the 60s and 70s, absolutely shattering historical records.

The weather whiplash can attract rodents and bugs looking for warmth again. It’s important for homeowners to always assume rodents like mice and rats are active in your home all winter long, but with bugs, the weather shift can be particularly confusing.

Entomologist Natasha Wright told 22News, “Those things might be coming out of hibernation right now. They think it might be spring for example. In your attic or basement, they’re cruising around your house now, with these temperatures. Actually, I saw a couple at my house this weekend.”

To prevent rodents coming into your home, repair any holes in walls, window screens, or other damaged areas. Bugs are a bit harder, so it’s best to go with an exterior spray treatment.

Wright also told 22News the weekend warm-up was enough to see the return of ticks and mosquitoes, but it was only temporary.