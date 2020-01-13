1  of  3
Breaking News
Cory Booker drops out of the presidential race One dead after shooting on Sargeant Street in Holyoke Body found on South Bridge Street in Holyoke identified, one arrested

Blame record warm temperatures for critters entering homes early this winter

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperature swings may be tough on our bodies, but it can also attract some unwelcome critters into your home.

A temperature change from record warm back to cold can attract rodents into your home, but also, bugs. Temperatures this weekend hit the 60s and 70s, absolutely shattering historical records.

The weather whiplash can attract rodents and bugs looking for warmth again. It’s important for homeowners to always assume rodents like mice and rats are active in your home all winter long, but with bugs, the weather shift can be particularly confusing.

Entomologist Natasha Wright told 22News, “Those things might be coming out of hibernation right now. They think it might be spring for example. In your attic or basement, they’re cruising around your house now, with these temperatures. Actually, I saw a couple at my house this weekend.”

To prevent rodents coming into your home, repair any holes in walls, window screens, or other damaged areas. Bugs are a bit harder, so it’s best to go with an exterior spray treatment.

Wright also told 22News the weekend warm-up was enough to see the return of ticks and mosquitoes, but it was only temporary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets