All flights out of Bradley Airport canceled on Saturday due to Nor’easter

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Bradley International Airport announced on Saturday that all airline partners have canceled all flights on Saturday.

The airport anticipates airline partners to resume flights on Sunday but is strongly recommending passengers traveling throughout the weekend to contact their airline to confirm the status of their flight.

Officials said the airport remains open and snow removal operations are ongoing.

Passengers scheduled to travel are advised to contact their airline to confirm the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

