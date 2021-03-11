Breezy and very mild temperatures create elevated fire danger

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An elevated risk of fires is issued for Thursday due to low humidity and gusty winds across Massachusetts.

Fire weather, as meteorologists call it, is when the weather has been dry for a long time, which means there is a lot of dry vegetation to act as fuel to fires. Also when the humidity is very low, like it has been, and winds are breezy, brush fires can ignite and spread much faster. That fast-spreading makes the fire much harder to contain.

Eastern Hampden County and eastern Hampshire County have an elevated fire weather alert due to the combination of warm afternoon temperatures, relative humidity of 25 to 35 percent, and southwest winds gusting between 20 and 30MPH.

It’ll be on the warmer side with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s. It will also be breezy. There will be an elevated brush fire danger due to the dry and breezy conditions.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a chance of showers overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s and it will be a breezy night.