CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been lots of sunshine this week and temperatures have been warming up but it has been pretty windy lately.

It was another breezy day out there Wednesday and we’ve been dealing with some breezy to windy conditions for most of this week. The reason for that is a strong low-pressure system that has been sitting and spinning to our southeast. High pressure is trying to build in and in between, and we experience the windy conditions.

The good news is that the low-pressure system will move to our south and high pressure will move in and the winds will become lighter. The wind gust forecast for Thursday shows wind gusts between 10 and 20 mph so much lighter than they have been.