CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been on the cool side this week but it does look like things will be warming up a bit over the weekend.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 77 degrees and the average low temperature is 55 degrees. A look at the 6 to 10-day temperatures across the United States shows to be very warm over the south and cool out west. Here in southern New England, we could be dealing with cooler-than-average temperatures.

As far as precipitation goes over the 6 to 10-day period, dry weather over the south, and very wet over the Northwest part of the country. Here in the Northeast, it’s looking like wetter than normal conditions over parts of New England.

7 Day Forecast

It’s still too early to tell if that weather pattern that brought us the wildfire smoke from Canada will set up again next week but it is something the 22News Storm Team be watching very closely as we head through the weekend.

