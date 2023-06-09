CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been on the cool side this week but it does look like things will be warming up a bit over the weekend.
The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 77 degrees and the average low temperature is 55 degrees. A look at the 6 to 10-day temperatures across the United States shows to be very warm over the south and cool out west. Here in southern New England, we could be dealing with cooler-than-average temperatures.
As far as precipitation goes over the 6 to 10-day period, dry weather over the south, and very wet over the Northwest part of the country. Here in the Northeast, it’s looking like wetter than normal conditions over parts of New England.
7 Day Forecast
It’s still too early to tell if that weather pattern that brought us the wildfire smoke from Canada will set up again next week but it is something the 22News Storm Team be watching very closely as we head through the weekend.
Latest News
- A sneak peek at the Squishmallows coming to McDonald’s Happy Meals
- Do federal or state prosecutors get to go first in trying Trump? A law professor untangles the conflict
- Brief warmup this weekend followed by return to cool, wet weather pattern next week
- Trump says aide to face charges in connection with Mar-a-Lago probe
- US warns of violent crime at popular tourist destination
Adam Strzempko is a meteorologist who has been a part of the 22News team since 1996. Follow Adam on Twitter @22NewsStormTeam and view his bio to see more of his work.