Brief wintry mix to rain Tuesday, some icing in the hills

(WWLP) – A brief wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will quickly change to rain for most of us today.

Winter Weather:

There’s some concern for light icing in our highest western hills where Winter Weather Advisories have been issued.

Winter Weather Advisory 10 am-5 pm Tuesday: Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, and Western Franklin Counties. Some light icing possible, especially at areas over 1000ft in elevation. A light accumulation of snow expected too.

We’re not expecting much snow with some areas not seeing any accumulation. Most should end up with a coating or less. Only extreme northwestern areas could pick up an inch or two.

Some light icing is possible in our highest western hills above 1000ft in elevation.

Storm Timing:

6-10 AM: Chance of flurries, light snow shower

10 AM-2 PM: Better chance of a rain/snow mix arriving and spreading through the area

NOON-4PM: Snow/Rain changes to ALL Rain

4 PM-11 PM: Steady Rain tapers to Rain Showers

By Midnight: Dry weather followed by gradual clearing

Stay with 22News as we track this “mini-mix” moving through the area.