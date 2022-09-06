PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Around 30 Brown University students were forced from their dorms Monday after downpours caused the first floor of the building to flood.

That’s according to university spokesperson Brian Clark, who said it happened in one of the residence halls on Keeney Quad.

“Staff from our Facilities Management and Residential Life offices have been assisting since late afternoon, to remove water, assess and repair damage and help students with plans for returning to rooms as possible and/or finding alternate housing for the night,” Clark wrote in a statement to 12 News.

A number of students took to social media to post images and video of the flooding.

Monday’s heavy rainfall wreaked havoc elsewhere in the city. A number of major roadways including I-95 and Route 10 became completely blocked by rising floodwaters.