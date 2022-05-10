CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a beautiful day across all of western Massachusetts, but with the nice weather this week comes the danger of brush fires.

An elevated fire risk is in effect with wind gusts over 20MPH. The weather Tuesday and for the rest of the week it is looking dry and warm but with it comes the elevated risk for brush fires. This is due to the dry air, warm temperatures with highs in the 70s and 80s along with the breeze that will continue as we go throughout the week.

Another factor that makes brush fires a threat this time of year is the lack of vegetation, there are lots of trees and bushes without leaves.

During this week it is safe to not burn anything outdoors if you don’t have to as well as properly dispose any smoking devices you use.