CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With dry conditions expected toward the end of the week there is an elevated risk for brush fires.

Over the past week and as we look at the week ahead there is an elevated risk for brush fire potential especially on days such as Wednesday, Thursday and Friday which could include low humidity and gusty winds that can easily distribute embers from poorly watched fires and smoking devices such as cigarettes.

With dry vegetation this time of the year it is easy for brush fires to ignite quickly.

Some ways you can reduce the risk of a brush fire is to keep an eye on any outdoor burning and properly displace any smoking materials.

The good news is that the winds look to be lighter as we head into the weekend.