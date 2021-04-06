Brush fire risk in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An elevated risk of fires is issued for Tuesday due to dry weather, low humidity and gusty winds across Massachusetts.

Fire weather, as meteorologists call it, is when the weather has been dry for a long time, which means there is a lot of dry vegetation to act as fuel to fires. Also when the humidity is very low, like it has been, and winds are breezy, brush fires can ignite and spread much faster. That fast spreading makes the fire much harder to contain. Be careful of how you dispose of smoking materials.

An elevated fire weather alert is in effect until late afternoon due to the combination of warm afternoon temperatures, relative humidity of 15 to 30 percent, and northwest winds gusting as high as 20MPH.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, and that’ll allow for a big warm-up again. Highs late this afternoon will top off in the low 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy, but not as windy as Monday.

Evening temperatures will be in the 50s with overnight lows into the upper 30s to near 40.