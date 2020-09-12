Brush fire risk rises amid Massachusetts’ drought

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It’s nothing new: Massachusetts has been experiencing drought conditions for months now. In the western half of the Commonwealth, Hampden County is experiencing the worst drought conditions, followed by Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties.

And the drought is increasing the risk for hard-to-contain brush fires across the area.

Locally, one of the most notable brush fires this year was on Tully Mountain in Orange that burned for weeks. Dry vegetation is fuel for fires, and that’s exactly what we have more of with the significant lack of rain. Brush fires become much harder to contain when there’s so much dry vegetation.

One of the biggest causes of fires is the improper disposal of smoking materials, so never throw a cigarette out of a car window. If you see a brush fire, never assume someone else has already reported it. If you see one, call 911 immediately.