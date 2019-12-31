Busy morning for Hilltown residents as ice, snow covered roads

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Significant icing mixed with wind and rain made for a rough start to the morning in the hill towns.

Significant icing covered several parts of Western Hampden, Hampshire, and Berkshire County. 22News spoke with one Otis resident driving home from work Monday morning.

“Usually when it’s a little wet down here like this there’s a sheet of sleet, maybe a few flurries, but I’ll see what it’s like when I head up there. I have four-wheel drive so hope it isn’t too bad,” Steven Newell said.

22News spoke with Chad Pin from Northern Tree Service who explained the type of impact the ice could have on power outages.

“Basically when you get the ice built up and it adds all that weight and starts to sag branches they can’t hold themselves. Then if we get this snow as well it could add more weight and it could get pretty bad,” Pin said.

Parts of the western hills received about a half-inch of ice.