(NBC News) A new wildfire has forced tens of thousands from their homes in California.

Massive flames from the so-called “Tick fire” are approaching the city of Santa Clarita.

At last check, authorities said the fire had scorched nearly 3,000 and was just five-percent contained.

The fire broke out Thursday amid high winds and hot conditions.

More than 50,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes.

