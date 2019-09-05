Cape Cod and Islands under Tropical Storm Watch

(WWLP) – While the eye of Hurricane Dorian is expected to pass to the south and east of the New England coast, the effects of the storm may still be felt on Cape Cod and the Islands. That is why the National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Barnstable, Nantucket, and Dukes Counties until further notice.

The coastal counties have the potential to experience tropical storm-force winds, which are sustained winds with speeds of 39 miles per hour or higher.

Other risks from Dorian for the Cape and Islands include heavy rainfall, strong rip currents, and some minor storm surge on south-facing beaches. Conditions for boaters will be dangerous, particularly to the south and east of Nantucket.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin says that the worst wind and rain for the Cape and Islands will be Friday night and Saturday morning, with mainly dry conditions by Saturday afternoon. Rip currents and high waves, however, will be a problem leading up to and including the weekend.

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when there is potential for tropical storm conditions in a given area. It is different from a Tropical Storm Warning, which means these conditions are imminent or already happening.