Cape Cod prepares for Tropical Storm Henri

(WWLP) – The track of Tropical Storm Henri may have shifted more inland, but people on Cape Cod are taking no chances.

In Falmouth, our 22News crew saw many people pulling their boats from the water. The National Weather Service has warned of the potential for damaging winds and coastal flooding. Authorities up and down the Cape are urging people to secure their boats or get them out of the water.

Louie Kerr Borne, “I’m just trying to be prudent and it’s just easier to do it now rather than later on. When I’m like oh no I should have done something. It’s usually too late at that point to do it.”

Clara Presig of Falmouth, “I don’t know what to expect, it’s been quite a while since we’ve had something that feels kind of serious.”

Authorities say ferries to and from the islands could be cancelled due to the storm. They’re also reminding people to stock up on non-perishable food.