Car safety tips during extreme heat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we see temperatures go up, make sure to remember that cars can also get extremely hot and become dangerous.

It is important to not keep pets or children in the car unattended, even if you’re just running inside for a quick errand. Temperatures inside a car can quickly become unbearable and deadly.

Make sure to always look in the backseat of your car before locking it and walking away. You also don’t want to leave electronics, food, or plastic inside of your car.

“It gets super hot, so I let the car run with the AC before [we] even get in it,” said Michelle Ritucci of West Springfield. “It’s so hot you can’t even breathe when you open up the door. I don’t even let [her] get in right away.”

If you notice a child or animal alone inside a locked car, call 911 immediately.