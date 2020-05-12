Breaking News
CDC: How to spot signs, symptoms of Lyme disease

Lyme disease rash. (CDC)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease in the U.S. transmitted through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick, or deer tick. According to the CDC, typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a sometimes, but not always, the characteristic red bullseye rash.

There are early signs of Lyme disease, and later signs.

Up to a month after the infected tick bite, you could get fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes. The rash only occurs in 70 to 80 percent of infected people, not all.

Later signs, from days to months after the infected bite, can include: severe headaches and neck stiffness, additional rashes on other areas of the body, loss of muscle tone or droop on one or both sides of the face, arthritis, pain in tendons, muscles, joints, bones, and nerves, heart palpitations, episodes of dizziness or shortness of breath.

You can also experience shooting pains, numbness, or tingling in the hands or feet, according to the CDC.

If Lyme disease is caught early, it can be treated just fine with antibiotics. But if left untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart and the nervous system.

There’s no treatment better than prevention, so use bug spray and check yourself for ticks often. 

