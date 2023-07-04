CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the coming days, the 22News Storm Team is forecasting temperatures to be into the low 90s and with the heat, can come health and safety concerns.

Now that the showers are gone, it’s time to talk about the heat. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are forecasted to be in the low 90s across western Massachusetts along with high humidity. If we are to see high temperatures above 90 degrees for three days straight, that would make it our first official heat wave of the summer.

When it comes to heat, safety and health can become big concerns. It is important to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion symptoms include feeling dizzy, cool or clammy skin, a rapid or weak pulse and muscle cramps. If you experience any of these symptoms, make sure you get into a cooler place and drink plenty of water.

When it comes to heat stroke, the symptoms can include a throbbing headache, no sweating, hot or dry skin and you may lose consciousness. If you experience any of these symptoms call 911 or seek medical attention immediately.