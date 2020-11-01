Chance for some scattered snow showers Monday morning for parts of western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Parts of western Massachusetts could see some snow Monday morning.

The 22News Storm Team is forecasting a chance for scattered snow Monday morning with a chance of a coating of snow in most of the Berkshires but also in parts of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin County. Northern Berkshire County could see a little more snow than other regions.

It will be an incredibly cold and windy day Monday. Sustained winds will reach 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. With highs in the upper 30s, that wind will make it feel like the 20s most of the day.