Chance of white Christmas dwindling this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Santa Claus is coming regardless of the Christmas forecast this year in western Massachusetts. Which is good, considering we might not have as much snow on the ground as we’ve had in previous years.

The Christmas forecast this year looks good if you don’t want any travel issues, but not great if you want a white Christmas. We’re looking dry, partly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s. However, with days well above freezing in the days before Christmas, the snow is going to be melting, meaning our chances of a white Christmas are dropping. Meteorologists define a white Christmas as at least an inch of snow on the ground.

Some West Springfield locals told 22News this wasn’t what they were hoping for. They wanted snow.

“I think it just gets us ready for the Christmas season. And, getting into the Christmas spirit and atmosphere,” Megan Salvini told 22News.

Snow adds to the holiday cheer, no matter what holiday you’re celebrating this week.

“You know it would be good to have some for Christmas. You know, make it more festive,” Michael Salvini told 22News.

Historically, Springfield has a 40-50 percent chance of a white Christmas. That chance goes up higher the farther west and north you go. The highest chance of a white Christmas year after year is in northern Berkshire County.

Kwanzaa, the day after Christmas, is also going to be dry and in the upper 30s.