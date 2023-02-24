CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local tree service providers say check on the health of your trees because they may have been impacted by the very cold temps and wintry weather we have been seeing.

22News spoke with Fred Lowenthal, owner of Sparky’s Services. He explained to us that during icy and freezing weather, the ground becomes frozen and causes a tree to become very brittle.

That can ultimately cause the tree to have structural problems and become a falling hazard.

Fred Lowenthal, the owner of Sparky’s Services told 22News, “Probably 80% of our emergency calls are during the winter, especially after or during a storm, with high winds or trees that have frozen over. With the weather we’ve been having, its been a little bit crazy and hectic for us.”

In addition to the cold, ice melts on roadways, running off into the soil can also contribute to trees becoming unhealthy. If you suspect your tree may be a hazard, Lowenthal encourages people to have their trees inspected by a professional as soon as possible.