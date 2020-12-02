Checklist: How to get your home ready for winter

Frozen pipes are an issue that can arise in winter if not properly insulated.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter in western Massachusetts means bitter cold, snow and ice. If you don’t prepare your home for the chill now, you could have some issues later on.

First, start by checking your heating system to make sure it’s ready and efficient once temperatures drop. If you don’t want to waste heat, also double check the seal on all your windows and doors.

Getting your chimney cleaned once a year is also recommended if that’s how you heat your home.

If you own a snowblower, get it tuned up, or make sure your snow shovel is in good condition with no cracks.

Get some salt ready to go in the case of icing on your driveway or walkway. Clean your gutters out from the fallen autumn leaves. If not, they can get backed up and leak water into your home.

Check the battery in your carbon monoxide detectors, and if you have exposed piping in your home, keep it insulated.