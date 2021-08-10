Chicopee reminding residents heat safety tips

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee is reminding residents that cooling centers will be open during the heat advisory.

According to the Chicopee mayor’s office, the library will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the Senior Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday to provide a cool place to get out of the heat. The library is located on 449 Front Street and the RiverMills Senior Center is on 5 W. Main Street.

They are also reminding residents to check on elderly neighbors and relatives, keep hydrated, try not to overheat, and do not leave kids or pets in cars.

A heat advisory for western Massachusetts will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, This heat advisory has been issued because the heat indices will be between 95 to 99 degrees.

Hotter and more humid weather is expected on Thursday, which an excessive heat watch for eastern Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties has been issued. This will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The difference between this and the heat advisory is how high the heat index will get. The heat index will be upwards of 105 degrees, meaning that Thursday will be dangerously hot outside.