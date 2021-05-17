Chilly May so far, but now temperatures rising into the 80s

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Recently, temperatures have warmed up pretty rapidly, and it feels so incredibly warm because of how different the past few days have been compared to the month so far, overall.

Each day so far this May, the 22News Storm Team compared the actual recorded high temperature with the average high temperature for the day. In the first 16 days of this month, we had 11 colder-than-average days and only five warmer than average days.

So you’re not wrong if you thought this has been a pretty chilly month. The warming we did have over the weekend will continue into this week. The jet stream is placed in such a way that the large swing is much farther north. That’s keeping the cooler air far north into Canada and is allowing for most of the country to warm up.

An early look at next week too looks like we’ll stick with this warmer trend.