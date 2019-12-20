Christmas Forecast: Naughty or Nice?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Don’t count on a white Christmas here in western Massachusetts because there isn’t any snow in the forecast.
Plan on a sun/cloud mix with temperatures in the 40s for Christmas day. The not-so-nice weather is in part the melting snow and the low chances of having a white Christmas.
Overall, given the fact that it is going to be a dry, reasonably bright day, it is leaning more towards a nice day!
The 22News Storm Team will continue to track the chance of a wintry mix for Thursday.
