Christmas storm may cause flooding, power outages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bad weather is expected to cause flooding and power outages across the state, so Eversource has already begun preparing.

Eversource has canceled all employees’ holidays and they are bringing extra crews from Pennsylvania and Canada.

“I’ve been doing this for 31 years and this is my first vacation ever canceled on a holiday,” said Scott Kelley a lead line worker from Eversource.

Ahead of the storm residents are preparing for two things, Christmas and severe weather. While new Englanders are used to untimely storms they are a little worried about this one.

“We prepare as much as we can but we have been nervous a lot of this year,” said resident Van Valedsos from Springfield.

Eversource is preparing for the worst, flooding impacting their underground system and high winds affecting power lines. It’s all hands on deck for the company and they have already pre-positioned crews around the state. But this storm will make it difficult to repair any damage.

“Due to flooding or down trees, downed lines. I mean we have to move the lines to get by the lines but the flooding is going to be a major impact I believe, we have to make judgment calls on whether we put the buckets up or not,” said Kelley.

Eversource is recommending that customers assemble or restock a storm kit with essential items, including pet food and medications. They are directing customers to their website if you need assistance.

It’s also a good idea to charge all wireless electronics and stay alert for any downed trees and wires.