Cities, towns across the country experiencing severe weather this spring

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lot of the country has been dealing with severe weather and tornadoes over the last couple of weeks.

While the severe weather has been close by, recently we’ve been spared.

Hundreds of tornadoes have been reported across the country this spring and there has been major flooding in parts of the plains and Midwest. This past week, tornadoes have even been reported in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

It was eight-years-ago this weekend that an EF-3 tornado hit western Massachusetts.

“Certainly, a higher awareness no question about that and your station has done a nice job at coming up with good ideas if things do happen and we do get tornado warnings are something of that nature,” said Lou Mastroianni of Westfield.

This time of year, it is important to be ready for severe weather even though we haven’t seen much yet in western Massachusetts.

