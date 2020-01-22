City of Chicopee making sure no resident is left out in cold

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) — Temperatures have dropped as low as below zero the past few days across Western Massachusetts, and we still have many cold days ahead this winter.

Fr people who are homeless, or families who can’t afford to heat their home, that can create a dangerous situation.

“On extremely frigid nights our officers do go to the homeless camps, they do check on our homeless people,” Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News.

The Chicopee Mayor’s office is working with public safety and other municipal buildings to make sure no one is left in the cold by opening warming centers.

One of the warming centers is at the River Mills Senior Center on West Main Street with hours from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Other warming centers include the Chicopee Public Library on Front Street from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and the other public library on Britton Street from 1:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“I think it’s a great idea. Especially, you know, in the cold weather like this, I just hope people can get to it,” Betty Shaheen, a Chicopee resident, told 22News.

Those locations are designated warming centers during regular business hours, but if you need warmth at night time, there is still help for you.

“If you are having a problem and you are cold you can come to our police department lobby. It’s safe, you can stay there. If enough people come in, we notify our emergency management and we open warming shelters.” -Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk

If you are a Chicopee resident struggling to find a place to warm up, you can call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-592-6341.