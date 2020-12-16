City of Pittsfield declares snow emergency

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Due to the impending winter storm, a snow emergency has been declared for the City of Pittsfield beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 16, through 7 p.m. Friday, Dec 18.

During this time, residents are asked to use off-street parking. If unable to park off-street, please

follow alternate side parking regulations:

Between 7 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 p.m. on Thursday: Vehicles may be parked on the EVEN side of the street.

Between 7 p.m. on Thursday and 7 p.m. on Friday: Vehicles may be parked on the ODD side of the street.

ALL existing and signed parking regulations remain active.

Non-permitted vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing in any open municipal parking lot

between the hours of 12 a.m. and 7 a.m.