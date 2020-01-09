Clean energy industry continues to grow in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The clean energy industry continues to grow here in Massachusetts with last year being the ninth year in a row that workers were added to the clean energy workforce.

According to the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, 1,069 workers were added from 2018 to 2019. In its latest report, MassCEC found that there has been an 86 percent increase in workers since 2010.

Clean energy resources like wind, hydropower and solar have all led to an increase in the number of jobs. Western Massachusetts saw a 3.2 percent increase in the clean energy business and a .6 percent increase in jobs.

“Well clean energy is important for everyone no matter what community you come from there are a lot of better resources today a lot more options available to the consumer if you’re savvy about it and if you be proactive. I think we can all be green,” Gina Healie of Chicopee said.

The state’s electric vehicle rebate program began on January 1st and will continue through at least December 31st, 2021.

For more information on the rebate program click here and for more information on Clean Energy in Massachusetts click here.