Clean-up continues after severe weather

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tree removal companies were swamped with calls this morning from people requesting help after last night’s storm.

In Easthampton, the wind and rain brought down a perfectly healthy tree on East Street. The owner and tree removal services told us that because of all the recent rain, it’s made the ground looser, allowing for roots to weaken.

Luckily, when the owner Charles’ tree came down, it did not go through the home, but it did crush his deck and blocked anyway for their cars to get out.

He told 22News that his family is still shaken up, “We ran. Everybody ran towards the back of the room, everybody was stressed, they’re still stressed out from last night so we had to calm everyone. Even the dog took off.”

Jim’s tree service told 22News it takes hours to clean up a tree that large. And that they had been working all day long and expect to be working all night, cleaning up all the trees that fell.