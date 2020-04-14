Breaking News
Cleanup continues after powerful storms on Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Powerful storms made their way through western Massachusetts Monday evening, leaving behind quite a mess.

High winds knocked down trees and power lines, leaving many without power.

Just over the state line in Enfield, a large tree snapped from the wind on George Washington Road, causing power lines to come down. Crews were out throughout the day fixing downed lines and cleaning up the mess.

22News spoke to residents about their experience during last night’s storm.

“The winds were so bad yesterday, I’ve got some pine trees next door to me that are 100-120 feet tall, and I thought they were going to go over. They were blowing around, pine cones blowing 100 feet different directions, so it was quite windy yesterday,” said Bill Lheureux of West Springfield.

RECAP: Monday’s wind, rain storm in western Massachusetts

