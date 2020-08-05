Cleanup continues in East Longmeadow clearing trees, picking up debris

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s tropical storm brought damage all over western Massachusetts but some communities were hit harder than others.

Cleanup was underway Wednesday morning in East Longmeadow after Tropical Storm Isaias brought gusts over 60mph to the area.

“The wind was pretty ferocious. It was a little bit scary. So far we’ve got 3 trees down, 2 of which did damage to houses,” said Susan Behrens of East Longmeadow.

Even by mid-morning on Wednesday some trees were still covering the roads such as Elm Street in East Longmeadow.

“The winds started picking up it, it started raining. We lost power by about 4:30 and haven’t got it back since.” said Dave Labrie, an East Longmeadow resident.

Three-quarters of the town of East Longmeadow woke up in the dark Wednesday morning including Sheila Hess. She spent some of the morning hours raking up debris worried about if the power would be off for much longer.

“Don’t have a generator. I haven’t dared to open my refrigerator so I’m afraid I’ve lost a lot of food and unfortunately I went grocery shopping yesterday,” said Hess.

The situation was worse for Gary Paroline, coming home from work late to find his home had been damaged, “The top of the tree that’s split is lying over the roof into the bottom part, but it didn’t come through and it didn’t damage my shed so that was about the only fortunate part of the situation.”

Next up, trying to pay for the repairs.

“That’s why you get home insurance, to cover yourselves in situations like this,” said Paroline.

