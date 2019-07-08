Cleanup continues in Longmeadow after significant microburst damage

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A microburst came through Longmeadow Saturday and caused some significant damage.

Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane told 22News, the Longmeadow Select Board has declared a state of emergency during the storm recovery.

22News took drone video of Belleclaire Avenue in Longmeadow. The storm was so strong, it uprooted a tree that fell onto a home.

No injuries were reported from this microburst, but people are still cleaning up.

The microburst tore down other large trees in town, and dumped more than two and a half inches of rain. Longmeadow Police are asking you to not bring debris to the town’s recycling center, and to bring it to the Wolf Swamp Field parking lot instead.

You should be careful when you’re cleaning any property, and avoid touching or removing any wires.

The severity of the storm’s damage has been a reminder for many to take severe thunderstorm warnings seriously.